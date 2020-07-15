Tribute to Sabiha Khanam

Islamabad : Sabiha Khanum, the first lady of the silver screen of her time, was paid glowing tribute in an online session arranged by the Pakistan National Council of the Arts to recognise her services and contribution towards film industry.

Sabiha, who passed at the age 85 in the United States last month, started her career as a stage artist and soon joined silver screen. Her pair with Santosh Kumar resulted in some of the most memorable films like Ghulam (1953), ‘Gumnam’ (1954), ‘Qatil’ (1955), and ‘Sarfarosh’ (1956).

Both artists became so close to the extent of marriage and became the most adored, romantic couple of film industry. Her acting, accent, both in Urdu & Punjabi was excellent beyond description. She also holds the credit of making some songs immortal by her unforgettable acting like ‘Payal mein geet hain cham cham key’, ‘Wasta e rab da’ and ‘Ulfat ki nai manzil’.

She also sang two national songs ‘Sohni Dharti’ and ‘Jug Jug Jeeye’, popularity of which never declined.

The online session in her honor was aimed to pay tribute to the legendary artist and to enlighten the young generation about the contribution of our iconic heroes, heritage and virsa. Besides her family from the US, a large number of experts, writers, intellectuals and her fans expressed their views on her life art and contribution to the film industry.