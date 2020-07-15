Ogra exempts textile mills from competitive tariff

PESHAWAR: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has exempted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s textile mills from competitive tariff as per the directives of the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

According to the detailed verdict, the Ogra has declared competitive tariff illegal for the industries, which obtain gas for own needs and generate electricity through it. These mills and industries would pay only industries tariff and the received amount would be adjusted in the bills, it further stated. Qazi Ghulam Dastagir advocate represented the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills in the case wherein the petitioners had stated that Ogra had issued a notification on gas surcharge and the textile mills in Khyber Pakhtunkwha were also included in the gas surcharge. The Peshawar High Court had referred this case to Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority Ogra in April 2019 and stopped the authority from receiving any kind of tariff.