Proposal for industrial zone at Punjab-Balochistan border under review, says Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: A delegation led by Balochistan Industries Minister Haji Muhammad Khan Toor Utmankhail called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest. Speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that hearts of the people of Balochistan and Punjab beat together.

The development of Balochistan is dear to him, and trade and industry would be promoted between the two provinces, he added. He disclosed that proposal of setting up an industrial zone at the border of Balochistan and Punjab was being considered. Meanwhile, the Punjab government started different projects in Balochistan as a goodwill gesture.

He said the Punjab government would set up Punjab House in Gwadar along with a centre of pilgrims in Taftan while a technical college, being developed by the Punjab government in Kharaan, would be completed this year.

The Punjab Bank, Rescue 1122, college transport and other facilities were being provided in Musa Khel. He disclosed that a cardiac hospital would be set up in Balochistan and another 100-bed hospital would be constructed in Turbat by the Punjab government.

He added that DG Khan Institute of Cardiology would provide modern treatment facilities to patients of Balochistan province. On the other side, the CM said that Mir Chakar-e-Azam Rind mausoleum was being restored in Okara.

A state-of-the-art vegetable market would be developed in DG Khan and cold storage and truck stand would also be set up at Sakhi Sarwar Road in DG Khan. The road infrastructure was being improved in Koh-e-Suleman to promote trade with Balochistan, he said.

Along with it, a new model city would be developed in Lahore where a health education city and a small dam would also be built. The roads to be built under a public-private partnership programme would benefit all users.

South Punjab has moved forward on the road to development and an additional chief secretary and additional IG have been posted there. Balochistan industries minister stated that Punjab appeared much better than before and the fruits of development were also visible in remote areas.

The passion of Usman Buzdar to strengthen the country and employ collective efforts for development was praiseworthy. We feel happy when Usman Buzdar comes to Balochistan, he added. The CM accepted the invitation.