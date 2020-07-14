EFFIE to host virtual awards

KARACHI: Effie Awards Pakistan, the country’s most prestigious marketing award programme, will be trading in the Expo Centre for a live broadcast in collaboration with SAMAA TV on July 24, a statement said on Monday.

The awards show organised by the Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS) in affiliation with the Effie Worldwide, showcases the most effective advertising efforts from a large and diverse group of campaigns from across the country, it added.

Judged by a panel of industry experts, as well as senior professionals, each campaign goes through a series of reviews across a variety of metrics with the intention to identify the most effective campaigns.

COVID-19 has, of course, affected the whole industry and due to its devastating impact, the Effie 2020 Gala Night originally scheduled for April 11, 2020 had to be postponed. However, with the help of the team at Samaa, the aim is now to host a virtual show equal to the on-ground event and take advantage of the far greater reach that can be achieved through the use of social platforms, while also ensuring the health and safety of all stakeholders, it said.