Call for carving a new district out of Malir

Former Town Nazim Bin Qasim Town Jan Alam Jamot has demanded of the Sindh government to bifurcate District Malir and create a new district comprising the areas of Ibrahim Hyderi Sub-Division to resolve the issues of the residents easily.

Jamot, who is also the Pakistan Peoples Party president for PS-91, said on Monday that the population of District Malir was two million, whereas the population of Ibrahim Hyderi Sub Division along was one million.

He was highlighting the civic issues of the area during a meeting with a delegation of residents and social and political workers. “The population of Thatta and Sujawal is 700,000 and 600,000 respectively, and both are districts,” said Jamot.

He said the residents had demanded from Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah to give the status of district to Ibrahim Hyderi Sub Division. He added that for the homeless and helpless people from the area of Rehri and Ibrahim Goth villages, 54 houses were being constructed. “Each two-room house will cost Rs500,000,” he said.