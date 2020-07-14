tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Apropos the decision to change the status of the Istanbul landmark, Hagia Sophia, from a museum to a mosque by President Erdogan of Turkey. Over the centuries this historic building has been used as a church, as a museum, and as a mosque by successive empires and Turkish rulers and leaders.
Indeed, since Turkey is a historic country possessing three great cross-roads, one, the East-West divide, two, the European & Asian divide, and three, as the meeting point of the Muslim and Christian worlds, may I ask wouldn't it have been apt to allow this remarkable building to adopt a "multi-cultural" character to serve the inhabitants of numerous continents, faiths, races, and cultures, let alone historians?
Abbas R Siddiqi
Lahore