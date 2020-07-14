Imran Khan a ‘danger’ to democracy, nation, says Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday Prime Minister Imran Khan was a “danger” to democracy, economy and the nation as he slammed the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s (PTI) foreign policy on Kashmir, Geo News reported.

Addressing a press conference flanked by PPP leaders in the metropolis, he said: “Imran Khan is the first and the last prime minister who failed to unite the nation on the Kashmir cause.”

Every government in the past — dictatorship, democratic, selected, or elected — was able to unite the people on the cause of Kashmir, he said, adding: “I am surprised that despite all these problems, prime minister, on the floor of the house, said that PTI’s foreign policy has been the most successful.”

“I am the only politician from opposition and treasury benches to oppose Modi. Unlike the appeasement policy that either of the ruling parties has had with Modi, PPP has always maintained its stance and has opposed him from day one and will do in the future,” Bilawal said.

“But this incompetent prime minister has failed to form national unity on Kashmir cause, he is the prime minister who ran Modi’s election campaign claiming that if Modi wins, the Kashmir issue would be resolved,” he said.

The government’s appeasement policy with Modi would have to end, Bilawal said, adding the PTI-led government’s foreign policy had damaged Pakistan.He urged the government to give relief to the frontline workers, labourers, farmers, and those affected by the coronavirus. Bilawal claimed the Sindh government, despite all the hurdles and adversities, presented a people-friendly budget.

Reacting to the criticism Sindh has been facing for its response to coronavirus, Bilawal said the province had the highest testing capacity per capita, free of cost treatment for patients, and free tests for the virus were being conducted in the province.

The PPP chairperson claimed the PTI-led governments in the Centre and the provinces were decreasing the number of tests, intentionally. “They are pushing Pakistanis towards danger.”Bilawal urged the media to do unbiased reporting on PTI’s corruption narrative as he said the incumbent government was the most corrupt.