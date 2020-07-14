close
Tue Jul 14, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2020

Mardan journalists end WSSCM boycott

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
July 14, 2020

MARDAN: Journalists ended the boycott of the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSCM) on Monday.

A four members committee of Mardan Press Club resolved the issue between a former vice president of the Mardan Press Club Bakht Mohammad and the WSSCM. The committee comprised of Hidayat-ur-Rehman Hoti, Mohammad Riaz Mayar, Imran Younas and Shah Hussain Tanha. In this connection a function was held at Sahib Haq mosque in Bacha Garhi on the Shamshi Road Mardan to formally reconcile both the parties.

