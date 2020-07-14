Mardan journalists end WSSCM boycott

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MARDAN: Journalists ended the boycott of the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSCM) on Monday.
A four members committee of Mardan Press Club resolved the issue between a former vice president of the Mardan Press Club Bakht Mohammad and the WSSCM. The committee comprised of Hidayat-ur-Rehman Hoti, Mohammad Riaz Mayar, Imran Younas and Shah Hussain Tanha. In this connection a function was held at Sahib Haq mosque in Bacha Garhi on the Shamshi Road Mardan to formally reconcile both the parties.