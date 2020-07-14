Khassadars block road in Mohmand to protest sacking

GHALLANAI: The Khassadars blocked the Peshawar-Bajaur road to protest their sacking and non-release of salaries here on Monday.

Elders of Halimzai, Khwezai, Baizai, Tarakzai, Safi and Uthmankhel tribes and members of Mohmand Siyasi Ittehad also joined the protesters and pledged to extend all-out support to the Khassadars. Speaking at the protest rally, the elders said that the Khassadars had rendered matchless sacrifices during militancy and war on terrorism. They said they migrated to other parts of the country as per the government directives at that time but later the authorities concerned sacked them with a single stroke of a pen.

The speakers demanded the authorities concerned to reinstate their services and release the stuck-up salaries forthwith or else they would launch a stronger protest for their rights. District Police Officer Tariq Habib later visited the sit-in camp and met the elders. The DPO told the elders that all issues, including reinstatement of Khassadars, release of their salaries and marble mines, would be resolved through jirgas.

Also, a five-member jirga would meet Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and apprise him of their grievances today (Tuesday) Meanwhile, the passengers and commuters faced great hardships after the protestors blocked the Peshawar-Bajaur road for traffic. Long queues of vehicles could be seen on both sides of the road and passengers including elderly people, women and children, remained stuck up due to road blockade in this sizzling summer.