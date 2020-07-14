Flood arrangements

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Punjab Emergency Services (PES) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer on Monday reviewed arrangements to deal with expected floods in flood-prone districts of Punjab. Presiding over a meeting of all District Emergency Officers (DEOs) through video-link at Rescue Headquarters on Monday, he directed all DEOs to conduct rehearsal of flood contingency plans for ensuring timely preparedness especially in case of urban flooding.