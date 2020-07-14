close
Tue Jul 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
July 14, 2020

Flood arrangements

Lahore

A
APP
July 14, 2020

Punjab Emergency Services (PES) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer on Monday reviewed arrangements to deal with expected floods in flood-prone districts of Punjab. Presiding over a meeting of all District Emergency Officers (DEOs) through video-link at Rescue Headquarters on Monday, he directed all DEOs to conduct rehearsal of flood contingency plans for ensuring timely preparedness especially in case of urban flooding.

Latest News

More From Lahore