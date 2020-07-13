TNFJ announces ‘Ayyam e Aza’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : The Patron in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulama Board Quaid e Millat e Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that we are peaceful citizens and never try to hurt the feelings of anyone, says a press release.
Addressing a ceremony to announce commemoration of e 21 to 23 Zeeqad as ‘Ayyam e Aza’ in connection with the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Imam Ali ibn-e-Moosa al-Raza (AS), he said we will never compromise on our own religious ideologies.