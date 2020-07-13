TNFJ announces ‘Ayyam e Aza’

Islamabad : The Patron in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulama Board Quaid e Millat e Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that we are peaceful citizens and never try to hurt the feelings of anyone, says a press release.

Addressing a ceremony to announce commemoration of e 21 to 23 Zeeqad as ‘Ayyam e Aza’ in connection with the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Imam Ali ibn-e-Moosa al-Raza (AS), he said we will never compromise on our own religious ideologies.