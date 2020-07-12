Rehman Malik rejects Habib Jan’s claims

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and Chairman Senate Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik has rejected the claims of Habib Jan about him in a video posted by Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on a social media network and said it was nothing but a pack of lies.

“I never ever met Uzair Baloch throughout my life and when I was minister of Interior I had initiated actions against Uzair Baloch and had blacklisted him and had proscribed and banned ‘Aman Committee’ after having negative reports on its militant activities,” he said while talking to The News on Saturday.

Rehman said he was the one who had ordered his head money. “I had ordered his arrest and number of raids were conducted against him and last raid was conducted in a farmhouse in Hub but he managed to escape few minutes before the raid,” he told The News.

He said all these actions against Uzair Baloch had the full endorsement and approval of the then President Asif Ali Zardari. “Former president Asif Ali Zardari encouraged all actions by me against Uzair Baloch. Habib Jan was annoyed because PPP did not give him party ticket and because of this reason he joined Uzair Bloch and later he left for the UK,” he said.

Rehman Malik said that president Asif Ali Zardari had never given any favour to Uzair Baloch and hence attempts to malign Zardari are motivated by his political opponents. He said that Zardari had allowed the banning of the Aman Committee, so how can the opponents talk that Uzair Baloch had the blessing of former president Zardari?

Rehman Malik has directed his lawyer in London to serve notice to Habib Jan and the channel for airing this baseless and fake news without taking his point of view. He said, “It is matter of public record and may be checked up where I had banned Aman committee”.