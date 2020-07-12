Authorities to discuss possibility of sports activities resumption

KARACHI: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) will inform the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) about the demand of sportspeople and others fond of sports to open sports complexes and gymnasiums for non-contact sports activities and individual training and practice.

PSB spokesman Azam Dar told ‘The News’ that the authorities concerned were reviewing the situation created by the spread of corona-virus pandemic in the country. He said that the authorities were expected to review the policy of closing all sports complexes and gymnasiums in a couple of days.

Professionals and amateurs alike have appealed to PM Imran Khan and IPC minister Dr Fahmida Mirza to soften the lock-down policy for sports as has been done for other sectors.

They said they should be facilitated and government-run sports complexes, gymnasiums and stadiums should be opened for practice and training as a number of national and international big competitions are to be held in near future. They said if they did not start training, their form would be severely affected and they would not be able to perform well.

POA president Arif Hasan the other day said in a press conference that sports activities should be resumed, especially of non-contact sports.