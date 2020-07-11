Where's ML-1?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the news story, ‘Railway tracks have become death traps: SC’ (Jul 10). During the hearing of the suo-motu case taken up by the Supreme Court on the Railways mounting deficit, it transpired that the PC-1 for ML-1 project has not yet been put up to ECNEC by the Ministry of Planning & Development though it was submitted by the railways ministry several months ago.
When will Asad Umar, the federal minister for planning & development, do something? At this pace of just completing the paperwork, I don’t see the ML-1 project materializing in my lifetime while the Railways stands in a state of collapse. The prime minister must intervene and get the project started in right earnest even if this requires reshuffling of the cabinet.
Arif Majeed
Karachi