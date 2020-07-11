Where's ML-1?

This refers to the news story, ‘Railway tracks have become death traps: SC’ (Jul 10). During the hearing of the suo-motu case taken up by the Supreme Court on the Railways mounting deficit, it transpired that the PC-1 for ML-1 project has not yet been put up to ECNEC by the Ministry of Planning & Development though it was submitted by the railways ministry several months ago.

When will Asad Umar, the federal minister for planning & development, do something? At this pace of just completing the paperwork, I don’t see the ML-1 project materializing in my lifetime while the Railways stands in a state of collapse. The prime minister must intervene and get the project started in right earnest even if this requires reshuffling of the cabinet.

Arif Majeed

Karachi