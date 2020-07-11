Jahangir Tareen denies contact with Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jehangir Khan Tareen has denied any contact with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

"Neither I have been contacted nor I have any intention to contact the PML-N leadership; my loyalty is with the PTI and I stand by Imran Khan," said Tareen while talking to The News from the UK.

This is noteworthy that PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah had claimed that there had been a contact between Nawaz Sharif and Tareen. Both Nawaz and Tareen are in the UK for treatment purposes. However, Tareen denied any such development and said he has been a party loyalist and like other stalwarts; he contributed to bringing the party to a successful position. Going against the party line is out of question.

It is pertinent to mention here that differences do exist amongst senior leaders of the PTI like Asad Umar and Tareen over various issues. Sources said Tareen has been unhappy over the way some senior party leaders, who are also the cabinet members, and some top bureaucrats have been running the affairs of the government which is ultimately lowering the popularity graph of the PTI rapidly. However, when it comes to his loyalty with Imran, Tareen asserts that Imran is his leader and his commitment to the PTI is unquestionable.