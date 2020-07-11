Nigeria’s anti-graft czar suspended over corruption claims

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ABUJA: Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the head of the country´s anti-graft body over allegations of ethics breaches, the attorney general´s office said on Friday. Ibrahim Magu, chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is being questioned by a special committee probing allegations of insubordination and sales of seized assets. Magu´s suspension is “to allow for unhindered inquiry by the Presidential Investigation Panel under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act and other relevant laws,” the attorney-general´s office in Abuja said in a statement. It said the president had also appointed Mohammed Umar, an EFCC director, to oversee the agency “pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation. Magu, a no-nonsense senior policer, was appointed in 2016 as a key figure in Buhari´s anti-corruption campaigns.