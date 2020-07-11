Private Quran Mehal opens

LAHORE:Punjab Quran Board member and noted social worker Haji Nazimuddin has stressed the need for creating more awareness about preventing torn pages and worn-out copies of Holy Quran from desecration by collecting them and preserving in Quran Mehal before disposing them of in rivers as per religious requirements. He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of a private Quran Mehal in Sabzazar H-Block which has been built on the land and from the funds provided by chairman Union Council and noted social worker Khadim Hussain. Nazimuddin said after the Punjab government’s Quran Mehal, many individuals and groups should come forward and build private Quran Mehal. He said every Muslim owed the responsibility to protect the torn pages of holy Quran from desecration, and said giving due respect to Holy Quran has always been the major part of Muslim faith. He demanded the government include the subject in the syllabi and build more Quran Mehel in every graveyard in the country. He praised the individuals and organisations for playing their role in the protection of Quran’s torn and worn-out pages from desecration. He lauded the efforts of Madina Foundation whose workers have been collecting torn pages in many cities of the country.