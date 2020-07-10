Status of facilities for Covid-19 patients: 1,036 patients recover in 24 hours in Punjab

LAHORE: Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department released the data and statistics of facilities including treatment, high dependency units, isolation wards and ventilators available in all hospitals on directives from Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid here on Wednesday.

As per the latest data, 47,284 patients have recovered from government hospitals and returned homes whereas in the last 24 hours, 1,036 patients have recovered from Covid-19. Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Barrister Nabeel Awan said 7,913 beds are unoccupied from 8,902 reserved for Covid-19 patients. In Lahore’s govt hospitals, 2,064 beds are unoccupied out of 2,348 reserved.

He said in Punjab isolation wards, 5,319 beds are available out of 5,764 reserved for corona patients. In isolation wards of hospitals in Lahore, 1,547 beds are unoccupied out of 1,633 reserved for Covid-19 patients. In the High Dependency Units in entire Punjab, 2,132 beds are unoccupied out of 2,546 reserved for corona patients whereas in HDUs of Lahore’s hospitals, 387 beds are unoccupied out of 508.

Secretary SHME Department said that in entire Punjab 463 ventilators are available out of 600 reserved whereas in Lahore, 134 ventilators are unoccupied out of 210 reserved for Corona patients, the secretary added. He said on directions from Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid facilities are being scaled up for Covid-19 patients across the province. The treatment to patients is being provided according to World Health Organization guidelines.