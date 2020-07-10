Man watching volleyball shot dead in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three masked gunmen shot dead a man during a volleyball match in Toi Paniala in the jurisdiction of Nawab police station on Thursday.

Eyewitnesses said that the three masked armed men targeted one Pir Nauman Ali, a resident of Pir Khakishah, Paniala, when he was watching a volleyball match in Toi Paniala. He sustained critical bullet injuries and was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. The police have registered the case on the report of Syed Farhan Ali Shah, the brother of slain Pir Nauman Ali Shah, against unknown accused. Meanwhile, the 26-year old volleyball player, Muhammad Amin, suffered cardiac arrest during a match and died at the hospital. Locals said that Muhammad Amin was playing volleyball in Jhok Umaraywali village in Kojai area in Paharpur tehsil when he suffered heart attack.