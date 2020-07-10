Nine suspects arrested in Multan search operation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: Police Thursday arrested nine suspects in a search operation on Thursday. According to police, City Police Officer Hassan Raza Khan ordered the search operation and JTT conducted an operation across Shah Rukn Alam and New Multan Colony areas Bewa colony and Mehmodabad and arrested nine suspects. Biometric verification of 43 people was done during the search operation, the police maintained.