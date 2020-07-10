Punjab Seed Corporation alleged of distributing poor quality supplies

LAHORE: State-owned Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC) is distributing poor quality seeds in the market, inflicting huge losses to farmers and agriculture sector, farmers alleged on Thursday.

Khalid Khokhar, president of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad and Ejaz Rao, a progressive farmer belonging to Bahawalpur, said the PSC has been poorly managed over the last couple of years.

An inquiry report found that PSC procured bad quality seed having germination rate as low as 16 percent. A lesser quantity of procured cotton seed was of a better quality. Internationally, good quality seed’s germination rate should be over 90 percent.

On poor-quality cotton seed, Ghazanfar Ali, PSC chief, said last year the cotton crop was exceptionally hit by climate change and that was why the federal

government lowered germination standard at the time of cotton sowing to 50 percent.

Ali said he had not relaxed any of the standards. If any procurement officer violated the approved policy, he would have to bear the brunt.

On carrot seed, he said, 100 percent certified seeds were sold. “However, the seed in basic category was not meant for farmers as it was not sold. PSC utilized it, as per its capacity, at its own farms and offered surplus to private seed companies.”

However, farmers believe the prime seed company of provincial government intentionally fared poorly in seed business to give an advantage to private seed companies, seeking stern action against the officials for malpractices that caused bad repute to the PSC.

The workers union of PSC campaigned against senior management for several weeks, displaying posters at head office and also wrote a letter to higher management for conducting inquiry on alleged failure in handling affairs of PSC.

The management was found involved in delaying buying of cotton seed for a month, giving edge to private companies to purchase as much of good quality seed. Resultantly, PSC could only achieve cotton seed procurement target by about 41 percent. Not a single cotton seed could be bought in Multan and Bahawalnagar districts.

PSC tried to sell seeds to farmers at higher rates, which prompted the provincial agriculture minister to intervene in the matter following criticism by the farmers’ organisations. Subsequently, PSC reduced rate as per low germination of seed but again failed to sell in desirable quantities.

PSC was also allegedly sold untreated costly wheat seed last year, which was part of government subsidy scheme. The rate of the seeds was higher than private seeds.