Govt flayed for rising prices

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-N spokeswoman Azma Bukhari has alleged that the PM and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar kept on increasing prices instead of giving people relief.

In response to Usman Buzdar's statement, she alleged that the government took action just to benefit mafias. She said Imran Khan took notice of power outages after which its duration increased from 4 hours to 12 hours. He took notice of petrol shortage and consequently allowed oil companies to loot people.

She said Shahbaz Sharif had provided flour to people at rate of Rs650 per 20kg in 2014 while Usman Buzdar raised this price to Rs800 in the first year and to Rs1,100 in the second year. Bukhari said people had started taking notice of rulers' incompetence and they would bring Nawaz Sharif back again.