Umpires, groundsmen, scorers urge PCB to resume cricket

LAHORE: Local cricket umpires, groundsmen and scorers are facing severe financial difficulties due to prolonged suspension of cricket activities.

The umpires and scorers have appealed to the PCB and the government to resume cricket activities under SOPs so that they could earn their livelihood.

The coronavirus lockdown severely affected the sports sector, with cricket activities suspended at all levels in the country since March 15.

Local umpires and scorers say there used to be regular cricket from March 15 till the end of July, but this time there was none because of which they have been facing financial difficulties.

The PCB’s domestic cricket season has also been delayed for two months because of the virus.

PCB officials say that work is under way to prepare SOPs for the revival of cricket.