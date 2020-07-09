Man commits suicide

OKARA: A man committed suicide at Allama Iqbal Town on Wednesday. A father of six children ended his life by taking poison. The motive behind eth incident is said to be financial problems.

YOUTH DROWNS IN CANAL: A youth drowned in a canal here on Wednesday. Sajjad Ahmad of Jandran Kalan village was taking bath in the canal when he suddenly went deep down in water and drowned.

VALUABLES LOOTED: Two dacoity incidents were reported here on Wednbesday. Allah Ditta was on his way when three dacoits snatched cash and other valuables from him. In the second incident, Khalil Ahmad of Wan Khara Changa Manga was deprived of Rs 126,000 and a cell phone by dacoits.