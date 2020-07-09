PHC seals 25 quack centres

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC), on Wednesday, sealed 25 centres of quacks during the last two days. As per details, the PHC teams visited 125 treatment outlets in five cities, and closed down eight each quackery centres in Faisalabad and Multan, five in Lahore, three in Gujrat and one in Sargodha. In Lahore, Fatima Imran Medical Centre, Nazir Medical Complex, Rasheed Medical Store, Mahtab Aftab and Umer Medical Centre were sealed.