close
Thu Jul 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2020

PHC seals 25 quack centres

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2020

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC), on Wednesday, sealed 25 centres of quacks during the last two days. As per details, the PHC teams visited 125 treatment outlets in five cities, and closed down eight each quackery centres in Faisalabad and Multan, five in Lahore, three in Gujrat and one in Sargodha. In Lahore, Fatima Imran Medical Centre, Nazir Medical Complex, Rasheed Medical Store, Mahtab Aftab and Umer Medical Centre were sealed.

Latest News

More From Pakistan