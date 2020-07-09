KP Civil Defence to induct over 6,000 female volunteers: official

MANSEHRA: Civil Defence has finalised a plan to induct more than 6,000 female volunteers in order to bring women’s death ratio down during calamities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Male volunteers often cannot touch female victims even during calamities because of the social norms,” Fahad Akram Khan Ghazi, the director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Defence, told volunteers’ gathering at the deputy commissioner’s office here on Wednesday.

Ghazi said that Civil Defence was being reorganised in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the process of inducting over 30,000 volunteers in the province was recently completed. “We have also been following another strategy finalised recently to ensure the induction of a volunteer from each and every household in the province and impart them relevant training,” said Ghazi.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Maqbool Hussain, speaking on the occasion, said that the district administration was extending all-out support to Civil Defence volunteers as they had played a tremendous role in the 2005 devastating earthquake. The volunteers also demanded the director Civil defence to train them on the pattern of police so that they can to play a more effective role in emergency situations.