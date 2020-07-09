Nation wants govt to fulfil promises: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE:Jamaat Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan has done nothing for the liberation of Kashmir after making a much hyped speech on Kashmir issue in the UN except preparing for another speech on Kashmir issue and making further promises and claims for Kashmiri Muslims.

The nation wanted to see implementation of the promises made in his first UN speech on Kashmir and to listen to more speeches from him on fast changing situation in Kashmir, but it looks Imran Khan has forgotten the contents of his first speech, he said in a message to Pakistani and Kashmiri people on the fourth martyrdom anniversary of noted Kashmiri freedom fighter and commander of Hizbul Mujahedin, Burhan Muzaffar Wani.

Sirajul Haq reminded Prime Minister Imran Khan that India has paved way to formally annex held Kashmir by altering its disputed status through constitutional amendment in violation of international laws, made the whole valley into the largest open air jail in the world by putting it under continuous curfew for almost a year and turned the lives of ten millions civilians into hell but the world community and Pakistan had done nothing practical so far except lip service. He warned that Kashmir could become flashpoint of a nuclear war in the South Asia anytime which could engulf the Middle East and Europe also. He said Kashmiris and Palestinians were the two nations who had rendered the greatest sacrifices for their freedom in the history of the world but yet the world had remained unmoved towards their cause.

He said despite being subjected to the most cruel torture and atrocities by Indian army which killed over hundred thousand innocent civilians, crippled and left missing, besides raping thousands of women and setting ablaze property worth billions of rupees, the Kashmiri Muslims have never budge from their demand of freedom from Indian occupation. He noted that the genocide, torture and atrocities over Kashmiri Muslims by Indian army had left the atrocities of historic figures like Hitler, Genghis Khan, Mussolini and Leopold far behind, but the UN and world HR organisations have kept a criminal silence over the plight of Kashmiri Muslims.

Sirajul Haq noted that the martyrdom of Burhan Wani has given a new life and spirit to the freedom struggle of Kashmiris, and the situation was fast getting out of control from the hands of Indian occupant army. He was of the view that freedom from Indian occupation was the destiny of Kashmiri Muslims and the dawn of freedom has reached very close which was evident from the more and more zeal displayed by Kashmiris against the Indian army which using more and more force to contain them but in vain.

Sirajul Haq reminded the Muslim rulers that Kashmir, Palestine and other genuine freedom struggle of oppressed and occupied Muslims were the real issues of Muslim world, and they must not look towards the UN and other global powers for their solution which was nothing but a self-deception. He said it was time the Muslim world should come forward to take charge and solve these pressing and long standing issues that had also threatened the world peace. He recalled that despite 75 years the UN has done nothing practical for the liberation of Kashmiri Muslims and even failed to implement the resolutions of the world body binding India to hold plebiscite to give right to self determination to the Kahsmiri Muslims.