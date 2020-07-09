Pakistani girl awarded prestigious The Diana Award

Nabila Abbas, an alumna of University of Management and Technology (UMT), has been awarded the prestigious “The Diana Award” for her social action and humanitarian efforts. According to a press release, she has been selected from Pakistan for her mission to educate women and girls growing up in rural Pakistan, empowering them by bringing about sustainable positive change in their lives to achieve their ambitions. “The Diana Award” was established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales. It is awarded by the charity and has the support of Diana’s both sons, The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex. UMT President Ibrahim Hasan Murad has congratulated Nabila Abbas on achieving the great milestone. He said that students like Nabila Abbas were not just pride of UMT but for the whole nation. —Correspondent