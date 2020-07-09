Punjab sports officers’ online training begins

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab’s divisional, district and tehsil sports officers’ two-day online training workshop began on Wednesday under the banner of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab.
During the workshop, the sports officers are being trained to use Zoom, Pakistan Citizen Portal, social media and to administer e-libraries.