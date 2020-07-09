close
Thu Jul 09, 2020
July 9, 2020

Punjab sports officers’ online training begins

July 9, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab’s divisional, district and tehsil sports officers’ two-day online training workshop began on Wednesday under the banner of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab.

During the workshop, the sports officers are being trained to use Zoom, Pakistan Citizen Portal, social media and to administer e-libraries.

