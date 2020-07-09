Zaidi made JIT report ‘controversial’, says Murad

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday accused Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi of making the recently-released joint investigation team’s (JIT) report on alleged gangster Uzair Baloch controversial, claiming he was doing that to favour the accused, Geo News reported.

Speaking to the media after his appearance at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Shah said they would only submit that report in court which had signatures of all the members of the JIT. The Chief Minister added they [Sindh government] released the report because they were under too much pressure. “Zaidi showed irresponsibility. I don’t know where he got the report from,” Shah said.

“Someone comes at night and hands him [Zaidi] a piece of paper on a motorcycle and the next day he starts telling everyone about it. If Ali Zaidi’s statement helps the accused or destroys the case, then there will be legal repercussions,” Shah said.

A day earlier, Zaidi, while addressing a press conference, called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed to take suo motu notice on the Uzair Baloch JIT report released by the Sindh government, saying the original report had been tampered with. On Wednesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker in Sindh, Haleem Adil Sheikh, said the matter of the JIT report will be decided by the court, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan “will not spare anyone who killed a (single) person”. The PTI MPA was speaking on Geo Pakistan, where he was asked about his party’s stance in relation to the JIT report.