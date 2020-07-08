Fazlur Rehman invites Bilawal to July 9th APC

SUKKUR: The Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam(Fazal) (JUI-F), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, has invited the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to attend the All Parties Conference being held in Karachi on July 9th.

Fazlur Rehman conveyed the invitation during a telephonic conversation with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Fazl, who was in Larkana, also expressed his intention of holding a meeting with Bilawal, which was agreed to at the earliest possible date. The JUI-F chief who had reached Sukkur on Monday is inviting different political leaderships to the APC.

The Deputy Secretary Information JUI-F, Muhammed Sami-ul-Haq, while briefing the media said heads of all political parties and their representatives will attend the APC on July 9th in Karachi.

He said that JUI-F has met Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PPP President Sindh, Nisar Khohro, Aamir Khan, Deputy Convenor MQM, Muhammed Hassan JI, Syed Mustafa Kamal Pak Sarzameen Party, Tariq khan PML-Q, Sardar Raheem GDA, Allama Nazar Abbas, Shia Ulema Councill Sindh, Chairman STP Dr. Qadir Magsi, Ayaz Latif Palejo, Awami Tehareeq and Syed Jalal Mahamood Shah of the Sindh United Party.

He said Fazlur Rehman also held meeting with JUI -F leadership to chalk out plans for the proposed conference and directed them to devote energies to making it a success.