Two more die of coronavirus in Mardan

MARDAN: Two more people died of coronavirus in the district on Tuesday and that put the toll at 59 in Mardan.Five people tested positive for the virus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed patients to 1,140. According to the statistics issued by additional deputy commissioner office as many as 972 patients have recovered from the viral infection while 22 patients were at different isolation centres. Meanwhile, district administration continued crackdown against the shopkeepers in the district. Up nine shops were sealed for violation of standard operating procedures.