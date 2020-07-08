close
Wed Jul 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2020

Two more die of coronavirus in Mardan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2020

MARDAN: Two more people died of coronavirus in the district on Tuesday and that put the toll at 59 in Mardan.Five people tested positive for the virus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed patients to 1,140. According to the statistics issued by additional deputy commissioner office as many as 972 patients have recovered from the viral infection while 22 patients were at different isolation centres. Meanwhile, district administration continued crackdown against the shopkeepers in the district. Up nine shops were sealed for violation of standard operating procedures.

Latest News

More From Pakistan