Legal bodies resent abrupt removal of FBR chairperson

KARACHI: Legal fraternity has expressed concerns over abrupt removal of Nausheen Javaid Amjad from the post of chairperson of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

In a statement issued on Tuesday Abid Saqi, Vice Chairman, Pakistan Bar Council and Syed Qalb-i-Hassan, President, Supreme Court Bar Association have expressed their serious concerns on the abrupt removal of the FBR chairperson and ad hoc appointment of Muhammad Javed Ghani, in her place, and that too just for three months.

They expressed surprise and apprehension at the decision at this critical juncture, when the Supreme Court has referred the high profile case of Justice Qazi Faez Isa to the FBR for investigation, prima facie, and said it amounted to manipulation and influencing the investigation.

They said the removal of the FBR chairperson without replacing her with a permanent appointment gave strength to the apprehension that the government was not willing to let the FBR proceed with the matter of investigation and maintaining its neutrality which, in a way, amounted to contempt of court.

The bar leaders demanded the government to reverse its order of removing the chairperson of the FBR or as an alternate to appoint a senior independent officer of the FBR, not below grade-22. This it said was to ensure independent and neutral investigation of the matter referred to the FBR by the apex court relating to the high profile case of Justice Qazi Faez Isa. “....otherwise the investigation and any report in that regard will not be accepted by the legal fraternity and the bar will strongly resist the same,” the statement said.