Wed Jul 08, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2020

Two ‘robbers’ arrested

Karachi

Police on Tuesday arrested two suspects for looting valuables from a woman within the jurisdiction of the Ferozabad police station.

Two men riding on a motorcycle were trying to loot cash, mobiles phones and other valuables from a woman on Tariq Road when a citizen informed the police helpline. Police personnel on routine patrol reached the crime scene and arrested both the suspects after an exchange of fire. The police said the suspects, during the initial course of interrogation, admitted to their involvement in looting over 30 women across the city. Pistols were recovered from their possession.

