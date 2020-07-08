Big praise for 9-year-old baby surfer

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pictures of a 9-year-old Balochi girl while surfing at a local beach made rounds on social media and people had all praise for the prodigy.
Snaps of a young girl while skateboarding at the waves attracted people in numbers and they wrote about the talent. The name of the girl is unidentified yet.
Meanwhile, few twitter users also wished the young girl to represent Pakistan at the international level.