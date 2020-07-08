LG officers’ responsibilities have increased in new system: Basharat Raja

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja has said that the importance and responsibilities of the officers have increased in the new system of local government as its scope has been extended to the lower level i.e. every village and neighbourhood.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the online training programme for the newly inducted officers in the Punjab Local Government Department here on Tuesday. Provincial Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Khan Leghari, local government secretary and other officers concerned were also present. Raja Basharat congratulated the newly employed officers and said that they should use all their abilities to make the new LG system, brought in line with the vision of the PTI, a success. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is optimistic for real change in the country through the new LG system. “I hope you will make it a success in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Punjab chief minister," Raja Basharat said. He said the government is going to hold the neighborhood councils and Panchayat elections in the first phase. He said asked the newly inducted officials that the present government had not interfered in their appointments, therefore, “We expect that you would also serve the people on merit.” Addressing the gathering, Mohsin Leghari said that all of the officers should work hard and solve the problems of the people. "Help your government in eradicating the sifarish culture,” he added. The officers who attended the online workshop expressed their determination to do their utmost for the development of the country.

Minister visits his constituency: Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Tuesday that real politics was the name of doing public service and it is the agenda of the PTI government.

He was talking to the media during his visit to union council 98 in his constituency along with officers of Lesco, Wasa, Sui Gas and other departments concerned. On the occasion, the locals apprised the minister of problems of their areas. Aslam Iqbal said that he had visited them to get firsthand information about their problems.

He commended that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been struggling to eliminate corruption for the last many years, and all the corrupt and mafias would come to their logical end for looting the masses ruthlessly. He emphasised that the PTI government would retrieve the looted money from the plunderers and spend it on public welfare because basic manifesto of the PTI government was to bring ease and comfort in the lives of the common man. Aslam Iqbal said, "We will not disappoint the masses who have given us mandate to bring about change in the country and it is our fundamental principle to render public service.” He, however, mentioned that entire world, including Pakistan, was facing extraordinary challenge of coronavirus pandemic as it had left deep imprints on the economy and society. He said the PTI government has taken timely measures to save the masses from hunger and coronavirus. “We will get them out of prevailing the difficult situation,” he added. The minister urged the masses to adopt precautionary measures to stop the spread of coronavirus. He assured that the government was standing by the masses in this time of distress and difficulty.