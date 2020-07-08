93 PAT activists released on bail

A Lahore High Court division bench suspended the sentence of 93 activists of the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) convicted for attacking police teams in Sargodha following the 2014 Model Town incident and released them on bail. The bench headed by Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem allowed bail to the petitioners subject to surety bonds of Rs200,000 each. An anti-terrorism court of Sargodha had handed down five to seven-year imprisonment to the activists. A counsel argued before the high court that the petitioners were coming to Lahore to attend Quran Khwani for the victims of the Model Town incident when police arrested them from the Bhera interchange. He said the case against the petitioners was political victimization. In May last, the High Court had also released 13 other workers of the PAT on bail.