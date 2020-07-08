tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Covid-19 SOPs for registration of new vehicles in the Excise & Taxation Office, Rawalpindi are a serious problem because of its location in a narrow lane and the enormous number of visitors for various jobs. So, the possibility of online registration of new vehicles may be examined. The E&T inspector can visit the showroom to verify the chassis number and engine number and recommend the issue of registration number plate. The owner can be charged a fee for this visit. The showroom can collect provincial taxes from the owner through a pay order before issuance of the number plate. That will facilitate the owner to drive without the unauthorized 'Applied For' plate and minimise rush at the E&T Office. There is no dearth of fine brains in the Punjab Excise & Taxation Department to develop such a programme and make it a success.
M Akram Niazi
Rawalpindi