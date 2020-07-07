Govt decides to summon NA session tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to summon the National Assembly session tomorrow (Wednesday). In this regard, presidential orders for summoning under article 54(1) of the constitution would be issued today (Tuesday).

With this, the agenda for the sitting of the National Assembly would also be issued the same day. Parliamentary sources told The News here Monday that the National Assembly that witnessed rumpus scenes in budget session concluded last week, would be stormier this time since the united opposition has worked up with the government on various counts.

The controversy erupted due to JTI reports issued by Sindh government would bring the heat in the lower house of Parliament as the second largest opposition party, the PPP is furiously agitated about the version given by some treasury members including a federal minister in the National Assembly where they tried to implicate leaders of the PPP especially former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur who is sitting member of Sindh Assembly in that.

The PPP has strongly contested the federal government's position and threw challenge to it to prove credential of allegations leveled by it in the Parliament. The sources said that the PPP members have decided to bring a privilege motion against the federal minister who waved papers and by swearing claimed that Asif Zardari and his sister names have been highlighted in the report for the crimes committed in past. Asif Zardari is also sitting member of the National Assembly from Nawabshah, but he couldn't attend the session due to his ailment and being bedridden. The reports issued on Monday by the provincial government didn't have the reference of Asif Zardari and Ms. Faryal. Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar who has also been facing the wrath of the opposition for his partisan conduct on the last day of the budget session of the National Assembly as he declined opportunity to the opposition stalwarts to respond the allegations levelled by the government members. They have planned to bring motion of no-confidence against the speaker under the constitution's chapter III clause 12.