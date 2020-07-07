close
Tue Jul 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
July 7, 2020

Six soldiers among eight dead in DR Congo attack

National

AFP
July 7, 2020

BUKAVU, DR Congo: Eight people, six of them soldiers, have been killed in eastern DR Congo, bringing the death toll from attacks by armed groups in the region to 19 in two days, the army said Monday.

Regional spokesman Captain Dieudonne Kasereka said six troops, including a junior officer, and two civilian women, were killed when an army position came under attack last Friday in Tuwe Tuwe, a village in South Kivu province. The army “repelled the attack” and then “reinforced its positions around Tuwe Tuwe to further secure the population,” Kasereka said.

The army accused three armed groups drawn from the Banyamulenge community — the descendants of migrants who came from Rwanda —- who are active in the Fizi, Mwenga and Uvira regions. The following day, 11 people were killed in an ambush in the territory of Djugu, in the province of Ituri, local officials said on Sunday.

Latest News

More From Pakistan