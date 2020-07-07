Judicial panel approves extension in tenure of 3 PHC judges

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) Monday recommended one-year extension in the services of three judges of Peshawar High Court (PHC).

The commission met at the Supreme Court with Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed in the chair. The commission met to appoint the superior court judges. The commission recommended one-year extension in the services of three judges of PHC including Justice Sahibzada Asadullah, Justice Naeem Anwar, and Justice Waqar Ahmed.

Justice Ahmed Ali, another judge of Peshawar High Court, however could not get one-year extension in his service. Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth, who also attended the meeting, withdrew the names of four persons he had sent for their appointment as additional judges. Sources said the Peshawar High Court chief justice had dispatched the names of Registrar PHC Khawaja Waheed Uddin, advocate Inam Khan as well as Fazle Subhan and Younas Khan, for their appointment as additional judges of the PHC. The commission was constituted under the 18th Amendment. The recommended names will now go to the Parliamentary Committee, which will approve or disapprove any name.