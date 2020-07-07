Rainfall reported in parts of Sindh

SUKKUR: Rainfall has been reported in parts of Sindh late Sunday night and Monday. The areas including Hyderabad, Sanghar, Dadu, Jacobabad and Sukkur received downpour with thunderstorm. Late night showers turned the weather pleasant and reduced extreme heat. Following the rainfall in Sukkur, over 70 feeders of SEPCO were tripped. According to the SEPCO spokesperson, work to restore the tripped feeder was underway and soon electricity would be restored. On Sunday, Director Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sardar Sarfaraz had said that showers were likely to continue for three days in Karachi and other areas.