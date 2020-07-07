Naseem enjoying bowling with Dukes in English conditions

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s fast bowler Naseem Shah on Monday expressed his delight over the favourable response from Dukes ball. The young pacer claimed to have developed friendship with it within no time.

In a video conversation with his bowling partner Mohammad Abbas, pacer Naseem said Dukes balls mostly behaved the way the bowlers want them to. “I developed friendship with Dukes balls very soon. Kookaburra has less shining, often fades away and gets rough, hardly leaving anything for the bowler to exploit while the Dukes ball has everything to offer, especially in conditions in which we are practising these days,” said the pacer, who is on his first tour to England.

Naseem added that Dukes balls have the quality to stay fresh for several overs. “That is why I like to bowl with a Dukes ball. Besides swing and seam, it offers something extra to the bowlers throughout the game. I really enjoyed bowling with Dukes balls during my first exposure in England,” he said.