This is not a jungle

We recently saw a federal minister on a TV talk-show threaten that if any re-arrangement in government is sought minus his supreme leader, his mouth, hands, and brain will not remain in control. The anchor did not believe his ears so he asked the minister to re-confirm what he had just said which he happily did without any hesitation. I wish to remind the minister that we are living in a civilized world and not in a jungle. A lot often goes around us against our desires and wishes but we still maintain our behaviour and conduct within lawful boundaries for the collective good of society. If every political worker is allowed to express his/her anger without restraint, the country will quickly descend into anarchy.

The minister should learn a lesson about civil behaviour from the citizens of this country who are gallantly braving the unprecedented job loss, business closings, price hikes, disease, and death unleashed upon them due to the incompetence and ill-advised policies of his whole team, without ever threatening or resorting to any unlawful acts or violent behavior on the street.

M Shahid Rahim

Bahawalpur