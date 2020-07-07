Islamabad: The Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that Islam was spread through tolerance and character and not extremism and through sword, says a press release.

The Hindu temple in Islamabad should not be made controversial. If the country earns a good name by allowing minorities to worship within their limits then the construction of temples, gurdwaras and churches is a right step.

Agha Moosavi said Islam provides freedom to minorities to live their lives in accordance with their religion and provides freedom to them in Muslim countries.The state should not get blackmailed at the hands of narrow-minded and extremist elements. Islam teaches us the lesson to select the same for others that you select for yourself. If we object on the worship of a few hundred Hindus then the justification of mosques, places of worship and religious centres where millions of Muslims pray in the foreign countries would be difficult; whereas extremist group desirous of taking control of Pakistan does not approve the places of worship of the non-Muslims and even that of other Muslim ‘Masalik’.

The Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya said that every religion and ‘maslak’ living in the country following Pakistan ideology is responsible to protect and guard the rights of citizens living in all the provinces of the country.