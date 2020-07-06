close
Mon Jul 06, 2020
NR
News Report
July 6, 2020

Obamas purchase Martha’s Vineyard mansion for $11.75m

NEW YORK: It’s no secret that Michelle and Barack Obama enjoy spending down time at Martha’s Vineyard, a quaint Massachusetts island that everyone from the Kennedys to the Clintons has visited, foreign media reported. It's been an annual vacation destination for the Obama family since their time in the White House, but now they're putting down roots with the purchase of a gorgeous mansion that they rented over the summer.

According to People, the 6,892-square-foot Martha’s Vineyard estate was sold on Wednesday for $11.75 million (Rs1.97 billion) to a trust. James F. Reynolds, a longtime friend of Barack Obama who also served as a member of his national finance committee during the 2008 presidential election, is named as a trustee on the deed.

The Obamas reportedly purchased the property from Wycliffe Grousbeck, owner of the Boston Celtics, and his ex-wife, Corinne Basler Grousbeck, who bought the home in 1998. The property has been on the market since 2015.

