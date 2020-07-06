Five drown in Hyderabad, Ghouspur canals

SUKKUR: Five drowned in different canals of Hyderabad and Ghouspur. Reports said that in Ghouspur, Awais Mugheri during bathing drowned in Noor Canal. Local divers fished his body out from a canal. Saifullah Oghahi drowned in Beghari Canal. Reports said that Abdul Jabbar Mugheri drowned in Phelil Canal. Muhammed Yousif Bhutto drowned in Indus River near Jamshoro. Manan Abbasi drowned in a local canal in Qambher.