Mon Jul 06, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2020

Five drown in Hyderabad, Ghouspur canals

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2020

SUKKUR: Five drowned in different canals of Hyderabad and Ghouspur. Reports said that in Ghouspur, Awais Mugheri during bathing drowned in Noor Canal. Local divers fished his body out from a canal. Saifullah Oghahi drowned in Beghari Canal. Reports said that Abdul Jabbar Mugheri drowned in Phelil Canal. Muhammed Yousif Bhutto drowned in Indus River near Jamshoro. Manan Abbasi drowned in a local canal in Qambher.

