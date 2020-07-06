Plan drawn up for better managementof Auqaf properties

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has agreed to the proposed plan of the Auqaf Department to ensure better and efficient management of its properties across the province. He directed the officials concerned to prepare a feasible and workable action plan with realistic timelines.

The chief minister was chairing a meeting of the Auqaf Department, said an official handout. Provincial Minister Akbar Ayub, Special Assistant to CM on Auqaf, Special Assistant to CM on Minority Affairs, Wazirzada and Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, secretary Finance, secretary Auqaf, administrator Auqaf and others attended the meeting. Mahmood Khan ordered the constitution of a committee headed by the additional chief secretary to come up with workable proposals for capacity building of the Auqaf Department to help it deal with the challenges of efficient management of its properties. He stressed the need for streamlining the affairs of the Auqaf Departments by enhancing its capacity, digitizing record of its properties, removing encroachments on the properties and amending the relevant laws for their better management. The meeting was briefed about the overall performance of the department and various aspects of the proposed business development plan. Various proposals were discussed at the meeting for capacity building of the department to imp