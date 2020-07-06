close
Mon Jul 06, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2020

Six test positive for Covid-19 in Mardan

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2020

MARDAN: Six more people have tested positive for coronavirus in the district, taking the total number of confirmed patients to 1,131.

Also, 57 people have died so far in the district, according to the statistics issued by the additional deputy commissioner (ADC)’s office on Sunday.

A total of 4,948 tests have been conducted in the district, while 708 patients have recovered and another 23 are at different isolation centres in the district.

Meanwhile, 13 people were arrested by the district administration for violation of the lockdown and overcharging of the customers in different areas of the district and 7 shops were sealed.

The administration imposed Rs27,000 fine on shopkeepers for violating the standard operating procedures.

