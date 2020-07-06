Rain likely

LAHORE:Hot and humid weather was witnessed in the City here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Moist currents are penetrating northeastern and southern parts of the country. Weak westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that rain/wind-thundershowers is expected in northeastern Balochistan, Sindh, central/southern Punjab, Pothohar region, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Heavy fall at few places is also expected in lower Sindh, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas during the period.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Hafizabad 51, Chakwal 47, Joharabad 42, Islamabad (Saidpur 39, Golra 25, ZP 18, Bokra 11, AP 05), Sargodha 28, Layyah 24, Sahiwal 23, Narowal 16, Okara 15, Mandi Bahauddin, Noorpur Thal, Kasur 10, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 10, Chaklala 07), Gujrat 07, Sialkot (AP 06, City 04), Jhelum 04, Gujranwala 03, Kot Addu, Faisalabad, Murree 01, Dir (upper 22, lower 01), Malam Jabba 17, Bannu 07, Pattan 04, DI Khan 03, Mirkhani, Kakul 02, Cherat 01, Gupis 06, Bagrote 03, Bunji 02, Gilgit 01 and Rawalakot 01.

Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu where mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore it was 38.3°C and minimum was 23.3°C.